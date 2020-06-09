New Delhi: A day after being named as the candidates from the BJP, Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti on Tuesday filed their nomination as party candidates for June 19 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Karnataka: BJP Names Kadadi, Gasti as Candidates; Kharge From Congress Files Nomination

They filed their papers at the office of Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer for the polls, in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi among other leaders.

Just an hour ahead of filing the nomination, Kateel gave "B-form" to both the candidates at the party headquarters. B-form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party and it ensures that he or she is allotted the reserved symbol of that party.

However, Yediyurappa on Tuesday ahead of filing nomination said that the central leadership of BJP had discussed with him before finalising the names of candidates.

While, Kadadi, a Lingayat is party’s Belagavi division in-charge; Gasti from Savitha Samaj (barber community) from Raichur district is party in-charge for the Bellary division.

Election for Rajya Sabha is scheduled on June 19 to fill four seats from Karnataka, represented by Rajeev Gowda and BK Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of the BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) that will fall vacant on June 25, with their retirement.

On the other hand, JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda also filed his nomination as the party’s candidate from Karnataka.

Accompanied by his sons, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Minister H D Revanna, state JD(S) chief H K Kumaraswamy and others, the former Prime Minister filed his papers at the office of the Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer for the polls.

JD(S) on Monday had announced that Gowda will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls. Announcing the decision, Kumaraswamy had said that Gowda decided to contest following the request of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, several national leaders and party legislators, and it was not an easy task to “persuade” him to enter the Rajya Sabha. Notably, today was the last date for filing nominations.