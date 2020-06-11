New Delhi: A day after alleging that attempts are being made to topple the government in Rajasthan, the Congress on Thursday expressed confidence of winning the seats for Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 from the state. Also Read - RBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020 Out on Official Website | Check Datesheet Here

Issuing a statement, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that the Congress has an adequate mandate, support of Independents and other parties. He also said that the party's two candidates will win the Rajya Sabha Elections 2020.

"I want to make it clear that Congress has an adequate mandate, support of Independents and other parties. Both of our candidates will win the Rajya Sabha Elections," Pilot said.

He said the Congress, MLAs from supporting parties and independent MLAs who are supporting, all are united. “We have more than the required number for the majority. Our Rajya Sabha candidates Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal will win,” Pilot reiterated.

Due to lockdown we couldn't meet with our MLAs earlier, there is a restriction on the number of people gathering, that is why we brought everyone to the hotel so we could speak in open: Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister

He added that due to lockdown, he couldn’t meet with the MLAs earlier, there is a restriction on the number of people gathering, that is why he brought everyone to the hotel so that he could speak in open.

His statement came a day after the ruling Congress in Rajasthan alleged that attempts are being made by the BJP to topple its government in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had accused the BJP of horse trading on Wednesday night, alleging that some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each.

The party had also taken its MLAs and the Independents backing the state government to a Jaipur resort for a meeting on Wednesday ahead of the elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in the state on June 19.

Pilot further added that before elections, many kind of talks surface, but all are aware of ground realities and the numbers.

The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19 while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state.