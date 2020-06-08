Bengaluru: Janata Dal Secular (JD-S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has decided to contest the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka. The former Prime Minister will be filing his nominations on Tuesday, his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said today. Also Read - 'Unlock 1': Karnataka Govt Permits State-run Buses, Autos, Cabs to Operate During Night Curfew Hours

According to HD Kumaraswamy , the JD(S) chief decided to contest the upcoming RS polls, following the request of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, several national leaders and party legislators. HDK asserted that it was not an easy task to "persuade" him to enter the Rajya Sabha.

"Former PM @H_D_Devegowda has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections at the request of party legislators, @INCIndia Sonia Gandhi Ji and several national leaders. He is going to file his nominations tomorrow. Thanks to Sri DeveGowda for agreeing to everyone's consensus," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Polls for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka is scheduled for June 19.

The JD(S), which has 34 seats in the assembly, is not in a position to win a seat in Rajya Sabha on its own, and will need support from one of the national parties with their surplus votes for this. Minimum 44 votes are required for candidates to win.