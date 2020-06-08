New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2020, the BJP on Monday named Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as it’s candidates from Karnataka. As per updates, both Kadadi and Gasti come from an RSS background. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: JD(S) Patriarch HD Deve Gowda to Contest From Karnataka

However, the state unit of the BJP had recommended the names of Prabhakar Kore, Ramesh Katti and Prakash Shetty. The names of the two candidates were announced in a party statement in Delhi.

Scheduled to be held on June 19, the elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, represented by Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) that will fall vacant on June 25, with their retirement.

While announcing the dates for the Rajya Sabha elections 2020, the Election Commission had on June 1 said that June 9 will be the last date for filing nominations.

Kadadi hails from Belagavi, while Gasti is a resident of Raichur. The 54-year-old Eranna Kadadi started his active political career in 1989 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Arambhavi constituency in 1994 on a BJP ticket.

He had also served as the Belagavi district Panchayat president in 2010. Ashok Gasti is a lawyer by profession and former general secretary of the BJP’s OBC Cell. He is the former chairperson of the Backward Class Development Corporation.

On the other hand, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday filed his nomination as the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

Kharge filed his nomination in the presence of KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders at the office of Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer for the polls.

The development comes as the Congress on June 5 had announced Kharge as the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.