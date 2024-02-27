Home

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Harsh Mahajan Wins Himachal Seat

The BJP candidate, Harsh Mahajan, on Tuesday won the sole Upper House seat in Himachal Pradesh, as reported by PTI quoting an official.

New Delhi: The BJP candidate, Harsh Mahajan, on Tuesday won the sole Upper House seat in Himachal Pradesh, as reported by PTI quoting an official. The official further stated that cross-voting during today’s election resulted in the victory of the BJP candidate over the Congress candidate despite the majority in the state Assembly.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the Congress has lost the Rajya Sabha election and congratulated party’s candidate Harsh Mahajan for winning the polls. “Despite having such a huge majority, Congress lost the Rajya Sabha seat…I congratulate Harsh Mahajan once again,” Himachal Pradesh LoP and former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu alleged that CRPF and Haryana Police convoy have taken away five to six Congress MLAs and urged the Himachal BJP leaders to have patience and not to threaten polling officers.

“The manner in which the counting has begun and Opposition leaders are threatening the polling officers again and again is not right for democracy…They had halted the counting for long. I urge the Himachal BJP unit leaders to have patience, don’t put pressure on people…CRPF and Haryana Police convoy have taken away 5-6 MLAs,” CM Sukhu told reporters on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also congratulated Mahajan. “First of all, I extend heartiest congratulations to Harsh Mahajan (BJP candidate), he has won. He deserves my congratulations. I would like to tell his party – introspect and think. When a 25-member party fields a candidate against a 43-member party, there is just one message — we will shamelessly do that which is not permitted by the law,” Singhvi said.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Elections | BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan wins after the draw of lots, both candidates got 34 each. Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi says, “…I would also like to thank the nine persons (MLAs) because they have taught me a lot… pic.twitter.com/vFPwBdrBFu — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

“I would also like to thank the nine persons (MLAs) because they have taught me a lot about human nature, its fickleness or its resoluteness. They supped with us…So, I think we are bad judges of human character, they are obviously better judges of human character,” he added.

