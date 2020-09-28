New Delhi: As a leading daily reported that Rajya Sabha MPs were on their seats when they demanded division during the passage of the contentious farm Bills on September 20, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien came down heavily on the government, saying the investigation has ‘shredded’ the Centre’s version. Also Read - Parliament Adjourns Sine Die, Monsoon Session Cut Short by Eight Days Over Coronavirus Concerns

"Solid investigation by reputed journalists, backed by video footage and irrefutable evidence, have left this shameless govt scurrying to find cover through lies. Read their farcical 'clarification' re events in Rajya Sabha! The video of Farm Bill vote shreds government's version", tweeted O'Brien, who was suspended by RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayana Singh over his 'unruly' behaviour.

— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 27, 2020

Besides O’Brien, seven other MPs –Dola Sen (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora & Syed Nasir Hussain (INC), KK Ragesh & Elamaram Karim (CPI-M) were also suspended from the House.

On the other hand, CPM MP KK Ragesh wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding facts related to the incidents occurred in Rajya Sabha and said that the decision to suspend eight members by accusing “unruly behaviour,” in the House, had stemmed out from extreme bias of the deputy chairman.

“I am bound to submit here that in the House on September 20, 2020, a plethora of blatant defilements, including disregard for Rules 37, 125, 126, 252, and 257, happened during the debate on the aforesaid farm Bills. The demand for division of vote on motions moved by Hon’ble Members of Parliament from the Opposition, prior to the final voice vote on the Bills were rejected in the most undemocratic manner.”

Meanwhile, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh has also issued a clarification over the events of September 20. Issuing a statement Singh said, “I hold a constitutional position and therefore, cannot issue a formal rebuttal. I am bringing these facts to your notice and leave it to your conscience for your judgement.”

He clarified that the amendment moved by CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh was negated by voice vote at 1.07 pm on September 20 as he was “in the Well of the house and not on his seat in the gallery at that point of time.

He also shared videos of the House and said his claims “can be seen from the video as after calling him (Ragesh) to move his resolution and amendment, I looked at the gallery, but he was not there”.