New Delhi: As the winter session of the Parliament began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 250th session of Rajya Sabha on Monday and said this House gives importance to India’s federal structure. He also went on to say that the Rajya Sabha has seen many historic moments, it has made history also and has seen history being made as well.

“Two things about the Rajya Sabha stand out —it’s permanent nature. I can say that it is eternal. It is also representative of India’s diversity. This House gives importance to India’s federal structure,” PM Modi said while addressing the Upper house of the parliament.

Talking about the importance of Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that whenever it has been about good of the nation, Rajya Sabha has risen to the occasion. “It was widely believed that Triple Talaq bill would not pass here but it did. Even GST became a reality after it was passed in this house,” he added.

He said the Rajya Sabha gives an opportunity to people away from electoral politics to contribute to the country and its development.

“Who can forget that it was through the Rajya Sabha that a stalwart like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar could contribute even more to the national progress,” he added.

During his address, he appreciated two political parties for strictly adhering to the Parliamentary norms of the House.

“Today I want to appreciate two parties, the NCP and the BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to the Parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them,” he added.

He said that no one can ever forget the role of the Rajya Sabha when bills related to Articles 370 and 35 (A) were passed.

“In 2003, Atal ji had remarked that Rajya Sabha may be the second house but it should not be called a ‘secondary house’. Today, I agree with the thoughts of Atal ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be an active supportive house for national development,” he added.

He said that the Constitution of India inspires all to work for the welfare of the state. “It also motivates us to work for the welfare of states. The Rajya Sabha, as the Council of States enables us to further the spirit of cooperative federalism,” he added.

The 26-day long winter session of the Parliament began on Monday. This is be the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government which stormed to power with a massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In this crucial session of the Parliament, a total of 35 ordinances, including the Citizenship Bill, will be tabled during the proceedings of the House. The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which the ruling party seeks to pass with the aim of granting citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, is expected to be taken up.