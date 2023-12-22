Home

Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; Mentions Multiple Notices Sent

The letter talks about the multiple notices that were submitted under the Rules and Procedure of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) in relevance to the parliament security breach that happened on December 13.

Mallikarjun Kharge Turns Down PM Face Offer After Mamata And Arvind Rally Behind Congress Chief

New Delhi: Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The letter talks about the multiple notices that were submitted under the Rules and Procedure of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) in relevance to the parliament security breach that happened on December 13, as per a report covered by news agency ANI.

The letter of the Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge reads “I would like to bring to your attention that multiple notices were submitted under the relevant rules of the Rules and Procedure of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to address the pressing issue of the breach of Parliament security. The Opposition parties were prepared to engage in a meaningful discussion on the matter….I want to reiterate my commitment to open discussion and dialogue. I am more than willing to engage in a meeting with you at a mutually convenient date and time in the near future to address these concerns constructively…”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Under our Constitution, everyone has the right to speak. When we give notice (in Parliament) we are not even given a chance to read the notice. Should I say that the BJP govt is not letting a Dalit speak? You cannot take away our right to speak. This freedom was given to us by Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. You suspend Opposition MPs and pass laws unopposed. We have to fight together.”

Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP frames the wrong allegation that the opposition is destroying the country.

“They say the opposition is harming democracy. 146 MPs of the opposition were suspended and all the laws were passed unopposed. The three criminal laws passed will bother the citizens. They did the same for farmers and workers. We have to be united. Whenever there is an election our party workers are threatened through the ED, CBI and Income Tax officials. The opposition is not going to be frightened by these raids,” he added.

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc staged a protest under the banner ‘Save Democracy’, at Jantar Mantar here on Friday.

Senior opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, and others, shared the dais to protest against the recent suspension of 146 opposition MPs from Parliament’s Winter Session, which was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

