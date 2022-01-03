New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and Zee Group Founder Dr. Subhash Chandra on Sunday visited Haryana’s Hisar where he listed a slew of measures taken by ‘Subhash Chandra Foundation’ for the development of farmers in the village. While addressing the media, Dr. Chandra said that his organisation is working relentlessly to rank Hisar among the top 50 villages in India.Also Read - Haryana Shuts All Colleges, Universities Till Jan 12; Allows Exams. Check Guidelines Here

He further informed that his foundation has splurged around 15-18 crores in different development programs aimed at uplifting Hisar and its farmers.

Calling the organic farming a 'Game Changer' which is playing a pivotal role in increasing the income of the farmers, Dr Chandra said, "Farmers in Hisar are getting immensely benefited due to organic farming. We have explained the advantages of this mode of farming to over 10 thousand farmers, out of which 800-1000 farmers are working with us indirectly whereas over 300 of them are directly associated."

Talking about the shifting of Asia largest airport from Hisar to Jewar, Dr. Chandra said, “It was due to lake of co-ordination that the airport had to be shifted from Hisar to Jewar. Otherwise, Jewar would have been a better candidate.”

Dr Chandra in October had inaugurated several projects in the villages – Adampur, Sadalpur, and Adampur Mandi – under Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana. He also kicked off the ‘Krishi Kranti’ programme of the Subhash Chandra Foundation. About one thousand farmers were associated with the campaign who will work towards organic farming.

Chandra, during the event, said that upliftment of women, agriculture and youth can bring rural Swaraj. He said that if the income of the farmer is more, then they will be able to improve the future of their children.