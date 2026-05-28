Another jolt to Mamata Banerjee: Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen resigns as TMC’s spokesperson

Just a day after veteran TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tendered her resignation, another senior leader namely Santanu Sen has also resigned from his post as the party's spokesperson.

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Mamata Banerjee set for a big blow as Santanu Sen handed in his resignation. File image/PTI

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Santanu Sen resigned from his position as the party’s national spokesperson on Thursday. He has cited the controversy around the RG Kar rape-murder case and corruption. Meanwhile, the development comes just a day after the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit’s Kakoli Datidar Ghosh stepped down from all her posts.

Santanu Sen tenders his resignation

Former Rajya Sabha member Sen, who also serves as a councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee stating that he had resigned in deference to the public mandate delivered in the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal.

In his resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Santanu Sen referred to the 2024 RG Kar rape-murder case and corruption allegations, saying he could no longer support or justify the party’s ‘immoral acts’ as a national spokesperson.

Sen said that he always fought for the party and defended its views even after disagreeing with it on several issues. “But in the current situation, when the people of Bengal have rejected us for various immoral acts and corruption, including the RG Kar case, the Abhaya case, and cash for job corruption, my mind no longer agrees to support them as a spokesperson in any way,” he said.

“Therefore, I want to resign from the post of All India Spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress, taking the verdict of the people into consideration. Please accept and honour my resignation,” he added.

Kakoli Ghosh Datidar resigned

Just a day earlier, veteran TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar stepped down from all organizational posts within the party. As soon as the news of the rejig in the parliament broke out, Kakoli responded with a cryptic social media post. “I have known Mamata Banerjee since 1976 and have been working together since 1984. Today, I got the prize for my four-decade-long loyalty,” she wrote on X.

The resignation was seen as a major jolt for the All India Trinamool Congress after its poll debacle, as Kakoli had long been viewed as one of Mamata Banerjee’s key confidantes with substantial control over the party setup in North 24 Parganas.