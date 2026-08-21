Rajya Sabha MP’s son booked after Aston Martin hits, kills Inorbit Mall employee in Hyderabad

The accused is the son of Lingamaneni Ramesh, a Jana Sena Party (JSP) Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh.

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Rajya Sabha MP's son booked after Aston Martin hits, kills Inorbit Mall employee in Hyderabad (Image: X.com)

The son of Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh has been named as the accused in the death of a 26-year-old Inorbit Mall employee who was hit by an Aston Martin in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area on August 16. Madhapur police identified 21-year-old Lingamaneni Sanjush as the person driving the car, which had registration number TG 09 G 0666.

According to the police, the car was being driven at a high speed and in a rash and negligent manner when it struck Bharati Mukhi, a sales associate at the Lifestyle store inside Inorbit Mall. Bharati had gone with her colleague Pooja Ashok to the ITC Kohenur area to pick up lunch at around 3 pm. While the two were returning to the mall, Bharati tried to cross the road when the car hit her. She suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills in the same vehicle. Doctors at the hospital declared her dead.

The case was registered after Lifestyle store manager Panjala Ashwin Kumar approached the police following information from Pooja about the accident. Police booked Sanjush under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly causing death through a rash or negligent act. Police said Sanjush has not been arrested because the offence is bailable and carries a jail term of less than seven years. A notice has been issued to him.

The Aston Martin has been seized. Police have also carried out alcohol and drug tests on Sanjush. His blood samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination.

Investigators are now waiting for the post-mortem report and other evidence before taking further action in the case.

About Lingamaneni Sanjush

Sanjush is also linked to two companies in the energy and power sector — Black Ridge Energy Private Limited and Capital Energy Private Limited. He is listed as a director in both firms.