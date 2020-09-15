New Delhi: The Parliament on Tuesday passed the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to improve India’s aviation safety ratings and provides for converting three existing bodies under the Ministry of Civil Aviation into statutory bodies under the Act. Also Read - Parliament Day 1: 'Grateful as Man Who Never Went to English Medium School': Harivansh on Re-election as RS Deputy Chairman

These three authorities are Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Also Read - All Eyes on Monsoon Session of Parliament, Oppn to Corner Centre on India-China Standoff, GDP & Pandemic | Highlights

Each of these bodies will be headed by a Director General who will be appointed by the Centre. Also Read - Recording Gadgets of Mediapersons Can't be Used on Flight: DGCA After Chaos on Indigo Flight With Kangana Ranaut

The bill also provides for keeping aircraft belonging to the country’s armed forces outside the purview of the Aircraft Act, 1934 and proposes to increase the fine amount for violations of new rules from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The bill was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It was approved by Lok Sabha in March.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had introduced The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House on the first day of Monsoon Session on Monday.