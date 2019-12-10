New Delhi: After getting it cleared in Lok Sabha a day earlier, the Arms Amendment Bill 2019 was on Tuesday passed in Rajya Sabha. The bill was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill provides for a prison sentence of seven years to life imprisonment for the manufacturing and selling of illegal weapons, seven to 14 years of jail for possessing illegal weapons and life imprisonment for snatching the weapon of police personnel.

To effectively curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms, the Bill also seeks to amend the Arms Act 1959.

While introducing the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that the effective control over arms and ammunition is very important for safety and security in the country.

He also said that it is important to bring in stringent punishment for people who are involved in the illegal manufacturing of arms and ammunition.

“It is for national security that we have brought in this legislation. Illegal manufacturing of arms is going on in some places like the small scale industry. We are proposing stringent punishments for people involved in such acts,” Reddy said.

While introducing the Bill in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah had assured that the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will not affect the sportspersons mainly shooters.

“Sportspersons will not be affected by this, we have kept in mind that no sportsperson has any problem during his or her shooting practice,” Shah said.

He said that it is important to effectively control arms and ammunition for safety and security, and also to maintain law and order in the country.