New Delhi:The contentious the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, which gives powers to the central government to designate an individual as terrorist and seize his properties was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

After rejecting an opposition-sponsored motion to send it to select committee, the House passed the amendment to the anti-terror law with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it

Participating in the debate earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah responded to opposition concerns of the law being misused.

He said said a four-level scrutiny has been provided in the amendment and no one’s human rights will be violated. Shah asserted that declaring individuals as terrorists is required as ‘they float different organisations once an institution is banned’.

”When one organisation is banned, the same people come with a new one. How long will we keep banning organisations. Individuals can be declared terrorists if they commit or participate in acts of terrorism, prepare or promote terror. The amendment will expedite prosecution in terror cases” Shah stated.

Elaborating on the track record of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said out of 278 terror cases registered by the agency, charge sheet has been filed in 204 cases. Of the 54 cases where judgements have come, conviction has been there in 48. Track record of NIA in conviction in terror cases is outstanding, he added.