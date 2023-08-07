Home

News

India

Rajya Sabha Passes Delhi Services Bill

Rajya Sabha Passes Delhi Services Bill

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday passed Delhi Services Bill.

Trending Now

Home Minister Amit Shah while tabling the Delhi services bill in the Rajya Sabha earlier today said that the bill in no way violates the Supreme Court judgment. “Delhi Services Bill in no way violates Supreme Court judgment. The bill aimed at effective, corruption-free governance in the national capital. It aims to cub abuse of power by the Delhi government,” he insisted. His statement came hours after he moved the bill for passage in the House after opposition members moved a resolution disapproving the ordinance brought by the government in May this year.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by Lok Sabha last week after a walkout by members of opposition bloc INDIA.

Delhi Services Bill Unconstitutional, Against Spirit of Federalism: Opposition

Members of the opposition alliance INDIA on Monday slammed the Centre in the Rajya Sabha over the bill to control the bureaucracy in Delhi, saying the proposed legislation was “unconstitutional” and against the spirit of federalism.

The opposition bloc also got support from Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS, which saw the bill as a move to usurp powers of an elected government in Delhi, and asked the House to vote against it.

Initiating the debate, Congress leader and noted lawyer Abhishek Singhvi termed the Delhi services bill “unconstitutional” and “anti-democratic” and appealed to all opposition parties to oppose it with the warning that “someday this anti-federal knock will come” at their door too.

He accused the government of bringing the bill out of “vendetta” and said it was against two verdicts of the Supreme Court Constitution bench.

Singhvi also made an apparent reference to the Nazi rule and warned those who are supporting or have announced support to the bill by quoting Martin Niem ller, “First they came for the socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I am not a Jew. Then they came for me and for you, and there was not one left to speak for us (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES