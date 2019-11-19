New Delhi: In a major development, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill. In August this year, the Lok Sabha had passed it which seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member of a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial. The bill was in Lok Sabha passed by a voice vote amid a walkout by the Congress.

Rajya Sabha passes The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill. pic.twitter.com/lqPWgv3K5A — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

As per updates, the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill seeks to ‘delete’ the mention of ‘President of the Indian National Congress’ as a trustee.

A division sought by opposition members at the time of consideration of the bill was also defeated with 214 in favour of the consideration and 30 against it.

While moving the bill in the Parliament, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel had said that stated that it seeks to “delete” the mention of ‘President of the Indian National Congress’ as a trustee of the Trust.

He said that the bill was passed in the 16th Lok Sabha but could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. “Today, we are again moving this bill and will answer to every questioned posed to us,” he had added.

During the debate in the Lok Sabha over the bill, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had urged the Centre not to take such step as it would betray the history since his party has been associated with the trust for so long.

The Bill, which amends the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act, 1951, was approved by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year in December.