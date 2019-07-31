New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and legislate stricter rules against traffic violations.

The bill was earlier passed in 2017 but got lapsed while pending in Rajya Sabha after the dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha.

The minimum penalty for violating the traffic rules under the current bill has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that this is not only a Motor Vehicle Act, but also a road safety bill.

“I believe it’ll cause a decline in accidents, the passing of this bill is a tribute to those who lost their lives in accidents,” Gadkari added.

“5 lakh accidents happen in our country causing 1.5 lakh deaths, every year. We are number one in accidents in the world, now we’ve got the chance to correct this,” he said.

The proposed increment in the penalty is as per the below table:

Section/ Offence Old Penalty New Penalty (Minimum) General (177) Rs 100 Rs 500 Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A) Rs. 100 Rs 500 Travelling without a ticket (178) Rs 200 Rs 500 Disobedience of orders of authorities (179) Rs 500 Rs 2000 Unauthorized use of vehicles without license (180) Rs 1000 Rs 5000 Driving without license (181) Rs 500 Rs 5000 Driving without qualification (182) Rs 500 Rs 10,000 Oversized vehicles (182B) New Rs 5000 Over speeding (183) Rs 400 Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle Dangerous driving penalty (184) Rs. 1,000 Up to Rs 5000 Drunken driving (185) Rs 2000 Rs 10,000 Speeding/ Racing (189) Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Vehicle without a permit (192A) Up to Rs 5000 Up to Rs 10,000 Aggregators (violations of licensing conditions) (193) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 Overloading (194) Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne Overloading of Passengers (194A) N.A. Rs 1000 per extra passenger Seat Belt (194 B) Rs 100 Rs 1,000 Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C) Rs 100 Rs 2,000, Disqualification of license for 3 months Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E) New Rs 10,000 Driving without insurance (196) Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000 Offenses by Juveniles (199) New Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled. Power of officers to impound documents (206) N.A. Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E, Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B) N.A. Twice the penalty under the relevant section

The bill also intends to protect good samaritans from unnecessary trouble of civil or criminal proceedings.

According to the provision, a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the Good Samaritan’s negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance.

The bill also defines good samaritan as a person, who in good faith, voluntarily and without expectation of any reward or compensation renders emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance at the scene of an accident to the victim or transports such victim to the hospital.