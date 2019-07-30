Live Updates

  • 6:42 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: Rajya Sabha Passes Triple Talaq Bill with 99 in favour and 84 against it.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: “Opposition to vote against the Bill,” says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: Disposal of reference of amendment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 to the select committee has been rejected with 84 ‘Ayes’ and 100 ‘Noes’.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: Voting on Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 is still underway in Rajya Sabha.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: “In 1986 you rose to 400, Shah Bano’s case happened in 1986 & you never received a majority after that. I am giving you food for thought,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in Rajya Sabha.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: “You spoke a lot today Ghulam Nabi sa’ab. you won 400 seats in 1986. There have been 9 Lok Sabha elections after that, you did not get the majority in any of them. Think why did that happen? You were 44 in 2014, 52 today,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in Rajya Sabha.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: “It’s strange that a party who has never given a ticket to a Muslim woman or made her MLA, MP or Minister, talks about women empowerment,” Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party, in Rajya Sabha.

  • 3:56 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: “When they will come out of jail they will either commit suicide or become dacoits and thieves, that is the intention of your bill,” Ghulam Nabi Azad on Triple Talaq Bill.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: “This law is politically motivated, so minorities are occupied in fighting amongst themselves. The husband and wife will hire lawyers against each other, land will be sold in order to pay lawyers. By the time jail term will be over, they’ll be bankrupt,” Ghulam Nabi Azad on Triple Talaq Bill.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: “The Bill is for protection of rights on marriage but the real motive is the destruction of families,” Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, on Triple Talaq Bill.

New Delhi: The contentious triple talaq bill was passed in Rajya Sabha today with 99 votes in favour bill and 84 votes against it. The bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for consideration and passage.

“In 1986 you rose to 400, Shah Bano’s case happened in 1986 and you never received a majority after that. I am giving you food for thought,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Congress during the discussion on the bill.

Unlike the Lower House, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys a majority, it had its task cut out in Rajya Sabha where Opposition parties had an edge over the treasury benches. Some of the BJP’s allies, including the JD(U), had also expressed their reservation about the bill.

Reports said that at least four Union ministers and two senior Rajya Sabha MPs had spoken to Opposition parties and alliance partners who were not too upbeat about the bill.

Sources had also revealed that some MPs from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may abstain from voting, while members of BJP ally Janata Dal United (JDU) could most likely skip the session.

Last week in Lok Sabha, the bill was passed by a voice vote amid a walkout by Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others. It was passed in the 16th Lok Sabha as well but could not get okayed in the Rajya Sabha.

The Narendra Modi government had tabled the bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, in the first session after it took the oath of office for a second term in May.

The BJP has issued a whip telling its MPs to make sure they are present.

Meanwhile, several Opposition parties have opposed the bill but the Government has asserted that it is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.