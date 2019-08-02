New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Friday passed the minimum wage bill or the Code on Wages Bill, 2019, which will enable the Centre to set a minimum statutory wage for workers across the country.

The Bill is expected to benefit as many as 500 million labourers across the country. The Bill is now scheduled to go to the President for assent after which it will become an act.

This is first among a series of four labour codes proposed in the government’s labour reform initiative.

According to reports, the minimum wage will be set on the basis of geography and skills.

The code will ensure minimum wage along with timely payment of these wages to all workers. Several of those working in the unorganised sector will not find themselves within the contours of the code- such as agricultural workers, painters, people working in restaurants and roadside eateries, watchmen etc, will get the minimum wage once it becomes an act.

Another milestone the code aims to achieve is to ensure that all payments are made latest by 7th of every month. In addition, those working on a weekly basis will be paid at the end of the week whereas daily wage labourers will be paid at the end of their shift every day.

Under the code on wages, the labour ministry wants to combine the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.