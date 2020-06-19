New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday expressed confidence that his party, the Congress, will win at least one of the three seats up for grabs from the state as voting for 19 Rajya Sabha seats across eight states got underway. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Voting For 19 Seats Across 8 States Underway | LIVE Updates

Speaking to media after casting his vote at the state Assembly, he said, “It is very clear we will one seat in the Rajya Sabha elections,” the senior Congress leader said. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: All Eyes Glued For High-stake Battle as 18 Upper House Seats go to Poll Today

Notably, the Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh as one of its two candidates, with the other candidate being Phool Singh Baraiya. While Digvijaya Singh is set to win the ‘one seat’, Phool Singh Baraiya is likely to lose.

Digvijaya Singh needs 52 seats to win and the Congress has asked 54 of its 92 MLAs to cast their ‘first preference’ vote for the former Chief Minister, who, if he wins, will get elected to the Upper House for a second consecutive term.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, is all set to win the two remaining seats, with former Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia-who joined the party in March a day after quitting the Congress-and Sumer Singh Solanki being its candidates.

Scindia, whose exit-cum-rebellion led to the fall of the state’s Kamal Nath-led Congress government and a return of the BJP to power, chose to leave the Congress also because it was reluctant to grant him a ticket for the Rajya Sabha polls.