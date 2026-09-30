Who will BJP and Samajwadi Party pick for UP Rajya Sabha seats? Both parties keep cards close to their chest

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party kept their cards close to their chest over their likely nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, even as the nomination process began. “No nominations were filed for the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. The BJP brought eight forms, while the Samajwadi Party brought four forms,” UP Assembly sources told PTI.
Tuesday marked the issuance of the notification for the Rajya Sabha polls, for which voting will be held on October 16. Neither the BJP nor the SP has officially announced its candidates from Uttar Pradesh.
However, SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra told PTI that party leader and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav would file his nomination papers around 11 am on Wednesday in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Asked whether the party had finalised any other candidates, Mehrotra said the situation would become clear by Wednesday morning.
According to the Election Commission schedule, October 6 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny will be held on October 7 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 9.
Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on October 16, followed by counting of votes on the same day.
In the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections, all eight BJP candidates were elected from Uttar Pradesh, while the SP’s two candidates, Jaya Bachchan and Ramji Lal Suman, also won. The SP had fielded former UP chief secretary Alok Ranjan as its third candidate, but he lost.
In that election, the BJP fielded an eighth candidate despite having the numbers to get seven elected unopposed, forcing a contest.
(With PTI Inputs)
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