By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajya Sabha Speaker Suspends 34 Members for Misconduct and Disruption of Proceedings
33 members of Lok Sabha and 34 from Rajya Sabha have been suspended for misconduct and disruption of proceedings of the respective houses
New Delhi: After Lok Sabha, 34 members from Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday for misconduct and disruption of proceedings.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.