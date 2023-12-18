Rajya Sabha Speaker Suspends 34 Members for Misconduct and Disruption of Proceedings

33 members of Lok Sabha and 34 from Rajya Sabha have been suspended for misconduct and disruption of proceedings of the respective houses

Blast In Nagpur, 9 Killed

New Delhi: After Lok Sabha, 34 members from Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday for misconduct and disruption of proceedings.

