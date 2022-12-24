Akasa Air To Begin Flights Between Bengaluru And Goa From January 11. See Deets Here

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dream project, Akasa airlines will start flights between Bengaluru and Goa from January 11, 2023.

Akasa Air will run flights from Bengaluru to Goa from January 11.

Bengaluru: Akasa Air, the airline launched this year, is set to operate flights between Bengaluru and Goa twice every day, starting January 11. The airline will add another additional daily service between the two cities from February 1.

In a recent announcement, the management of Akasa Air stated, “We announce the addition of Goa, the 12th destination to join our airline’s fast-growing network. Offering two daily flights from Goa to Bengaluru, increasing to three daily flights from February 1, 2023.”

Akasa Air also said the new flight service will help the tourism industry to prosper. “This enhanced connectivity between Bengaluru and one of the country’s most popular tourism hubs, will help boost economic growth and also help increase the tourist footprint,” said the budget carrier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated Manohar International Airport at Goa’s Mopa. The new flight services are also announced between Mumbai and Goa, starting from January 11.

According to Akasa Air, the airline is expected to cross 500 weekly flights by the end of December, and it has announced a total of 18 unique routes across 12 cities. It is currently operating flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam and Lucknow.

Akasa Air was reportedly backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who recently passed away. The airline was also said to be Jhunjhunwala’s dream project. In July, the airline was granted the Air Operator Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA).