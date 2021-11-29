New Delhi: Soon after the Lok Sabha passed the bill to repeal the farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said, the farmers’ agitation is not going anywhere and they would continue to press for their demands for the introduction of a law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP). “This is done. Now, speak on farmers’ other issues like legal guarantee of MSP.”Also Read - BREAKING: Gautam Buddh Nagar Doctors, Medical Staff On Alert Amid Omicron Variant Scare | Read Details

When asked if the farmers would be celebrating today, he said, "So many farmers died during the protest. Should we celebrate that?"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is ready to answer all questions during the winter session of the Parliament."Our Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings," the Prime Minister said while addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session.

The PM also called for a constructive and productive winter session of the Parliament and said that there should be debate as well as peace.

“This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace,”