New Delhi: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the farmers, protesting against the three farm laws passed by the government last year, will go to Ghazipur border by tractors on August 14 and 15 where they will unfurl the national flag on Independence Day. He further added that the tractors will go from two districts. "We will go by tractors to Ghazipur border on August 14 and 15. On August 15, we will hoist the flag. Tractors from two districts will go. We did not remove the national flag on January 26," Rakesh Tikait said.

Rakesh Tikait also said that the Samyukta Morcha has decided to go to Uttarakhand, UP, Punjab, and other parts of the country and talk to farmers on the government's policies and work. He further informed that the Morcha will hold a big panchayat in Muzaffarnagar (UP) on September 5.

Addressing media near a protest site in Delhi earlier, Tikait had said carrying out a tractor rally is not a 'bad thing', and driving tractors with a national flag increases the spirit of nationalism in people.

“Carrying out tractor rally is not a bad thing. People of Jind (Haryana) are revolutionary. They’ve taken the right decision of carrying out the tractor parade on August 15. Don’t know what Samyukt Kisan Morcha decides…It will be a moment of pride to see the tractor parade with national flags mounted on them. It builds a spirit of nationalism.”

Earlier, on January 26, protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the ‘tractor rally’ protest organised by farmers. The protestors had also entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.