Kolkata: Intensifying their agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, farmer leaders led by Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought her support for their movement which has been happening for many months now. Soon after meeting the Chief Minister, Tikait said that the West Bengal CM has assured them that she will continue to support the farmers’ movement. Thanking her for the assurance, the farmer leader said West Bengal should work as a model state and farmers should be given more benefits. Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams of Class 10 And Class 12 Cancelled, Check Important Updates Here

