Farmers Protest Latest Update: Intensifying their protest against the newly enacted farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said he would be attending seven farmers’ meetings planned across Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan from February 14 to garner support for the ongoing stir against the farm laws. Tikait further added that the Singhu border will remain the office of the ongoing agitation. Also Read - Fans Gather Outside Sachin Tendulkar's Home to Show Support After Controversial Tweet on Farmers' Protest

Issuing a statement, Tikait said there will be ‘Ghar Wapsi’ only after the farm laws are repealed. “Our ‘manch and panch’ will be the same. Singhu border will remain our office. Whether Centre wants to talk today, in 10 days or next year, we’re ready. Won’t go without removing metal spikes from Delhi,” he added. Also Read - Farmers to Hold Mahapanchayat in Punjab Today in Protest Against Farm Laws

Giving further details, Tikait said that the farmers’ meetings, which will culminate on February 23, are part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s outreach programme.

“These kisan mahapanchayat are scheduled to be held in Haryana’s Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Hisar districts, and Maharashtra’s Akola and Rajasthan’s Sikar,” he said.

We will march nation-wide, go to Gujarat and set it free. It's controlled by Centre. India is free but people of Gujarat are imprisoned. If they want to join the movement, they are jailed. We are deciding on the date: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during Mahapanchayat in Bahadurgarh pic.twitter.com/QZkvjDSf5X — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Thousands of farmers are encamped at Delhi’s border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November with a demand that the Centre repeal the three farm laws enacted in September and make a new law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The government, which has held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers unions, has, however, maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

Tikait, the national spokesperson of the BKU, has been leading the protestors at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and said the farmers won’t end their movement until their demands are not met.