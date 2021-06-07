Fatehabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (June 9) in Kolkata, sources told news agency ANI. According to sources, Tikait will discuss the strategy to further intensify the ongoing farmers’ protest against the new central farm laws. Also Read - Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's Nephew, Elevated as National General Secy of TMC

“Rakesh Tikait will meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 9. He will congratulate her on the massive electoral victory. They will discuss the farmers’ protest,” sources said. Also Read - Rakesh Tikait's Convoy Attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar, BKU Leader Calls It 'Death of Democracy'

Notably, Tikait had visited West Bengal before the state assembly elections and campaigned for Trinamool Congress (TMC).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been vocal against the new farm laws and gave her support to farmers’ protest. Several TMC MPs had visited the Delhi borders where farmers have been protesting since November last year.

Since the COVID situation is improving, the farmer leaders are planning to intensify the protest.

Meanwhile, a large number of farmers led by farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and United Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra have been staging a dharna in front of Tohana Sadar police station in Fatehabad district of Haryana since Saturday night demanding the release of arrested farmers.

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws have been protesting for the last six months. Many have camped at the borders of the national capital.

Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders last year, the deadlock remains.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)