New Delhi: CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was kidnapped by the Naxals during Bijapur attack on April 3, has been released by them. According to the reports, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a commando with CRPF's CoBRA unit, was released deep in the jungle and will reach the nearest camp sometime later.

"Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I thank the government, " Meenu, wife of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas said. On April 6, the Maoists had said the jawan was in their custody, and asked the government to name interlocutors for his release.

In a press note, Vikalp, spokesperson of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoists), said, "The government must declare the names of interlocutors. After that, we will release the policeman in our custody. Till then, he will be safe under our security."

They had also released a photograph of Manhas sitting alone in what appeared to be a hut. Manhas is a commando with the 210th CoBRA battalion. Manhas’ family had appealed to the Centre to ensure he is released unharmed.