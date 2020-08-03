New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday celebrated the auspicious day by felicitating frontline nurses and describing them as ‘saviours’ who are risking their own lives to save others from the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: Lata Mangeshkar Wishes PM Modi, He Responds With, 'I Pray For Your Health And Long Life'

The President invited women of the nursing community, including representatives from the Trained Nurses' Association of India, the Military Nursing Service and the President's Estate Clinic. They offered him rakhis and narrated their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Sharing their experiences, the nurses expressed how COVID-19 patients suffer severe mental stress due to wrong impressions about the disease which needs to be addressed medically and through counselling.

राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द ने आज ट्रेंड नर्सिज एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया, मिलिट्री नर्सिंग सर्विस और राष्ट्रपति संपदा क्लीनिक की नर्सों के साथ रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार मनाया। राष्ट्रपति ने कोविड-19 महामारी से लोगों की रक्षा करने में नर्सों द्वारा निभाई जा रही महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका की सराहना की। pic.twitter.com/Hid02naGtu — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2020

The President appreciated their efforts and felicitated them for performing the role of front-line COVID warriors and their commitment to duty earns respect.

Referring to two members of the Military Nursing Service, who tested COVID-19 positive while dealing with patients but recovered soon and resumed duty with renewed vigour, he thanked the nursing fraternity for their dedication during the pandemic.

With PTI inputs