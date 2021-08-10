Chandigarh: To celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021, the Haryana government on Tuesday announced free travel facility to women and their children up to the age of 15 years in state roadways buses on August 22. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it has been decided to provide free travel facility to the women and children of the state up to 15 years, so that sisters can go to their brothers’ homes and tie rakhi.Also Read - Coronavirus Update: 37 Districts Report Spike In Covid Cases; Over 1 Lakh Active Cases in Kerala

In a series of tweets, the chief minister gave guidelines in the wake of the COVID pandemic and said the state-run buses will operate with 50 percent capacity and suitable steps will be taken for safety of travellers. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: QR Code-based Passes to be Issued at 65 Stations, Says Mumbai Mayor

“Keeping in view of Kovid-19, buses will be run with 50 percent capacity and suitable steps will be taken for safety. Those traveling in the bus will have to take care of face masks as well as other covid protocols,” he said. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Sets Up 189 Oxygen Plants Amid Third Wave Fears, To Be Operational by September

कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए 50 प्रतिशत क्षमता के साथ बसें चलाई जाएंगी और सुरक्षा के लिए उपयुक्त कदम उठाए जाएंगे। बस में सफर करने वालों को फेस मास्क के साथ-साथ अन्य कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का भी ध्यान रखना होगा। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) August 10, 2021

Notably, this facility would be available in buses of state roadways from one place to another, including such buses plying up to Chandigarh and Delhi. Interestingly, this free travel facility was started by the state government in 2006.

This facility for women and children will be allowed throughout the state as well as for journey from any place in Haryana up to Delhi and Chandigarh.

An auspicious occasion to celebrate the unifying and ever-lasting bond of love, care and respect between siblings, Raksha Bandhan 2021 is celebrated in India when sisters tie rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and exchange gifts and sweets to mark the celebration. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be held on August 22.