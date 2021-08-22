New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by sharing throwback pictures on social media platforms and said that the latter holds a special place in his life. “There is a special place in my life for my sister. We are not only friends but also protectors of each other,” the Wayanad MP said in a post in Hindi on Instagram.Also Read - BJP's Women Members Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With BSF in Jammu

Priyanka shared his post on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji. Later, she shared a picture from their childhood where Rahul is seen sitting on her lap while Priyanka is holding him. Their father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is also seen sitting beside them in the throwback picture.

“Best wishes for Rakshabandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all you brothers and sisters out there…may you always look out for each other, love each other and make each other laugh as much as we do,” she tweeted.

रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Happy Raksha Bandhan to all you brothers and sisters out there…may you always look out for each other, love each other and make each other laugh as much as we do.#रक्षाबंधन pic.twitter.com/3KKJ5qGGQc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 22, 2021

Rahul and Priyanka share a good bond and they often express their love on social media. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections campaigning, a rare moment of sibling banter between the brother-sister duo was on display when they both bumped into each other at Kanpur airport.

“Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We’re headed to different meetings in UP,” Rahul wrote while sharing a video of the meeting on his Facebook page.

The video featured Rahul and Priyanka standing with their arms across each other’s shoulders talking to a camera. “Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter,” he says in the video, with Priyanka Gandhi laughing and saying “that is not true”. But, I love her, the Congress chief added. Later, the two also posed for photographs with pilots and the airport ground staff.

Rakshabandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. Traditionally, on this day, sisters symbolically express their love by tying a sacred thread around their brother’s wrist.