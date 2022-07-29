Chandigarh: To make them feel special on Raksha Bandhan 2022, the Haryana government on Friday announced free travel facility to women on Haryana Transport buses. Notably, this free bus travel facility for women will be available from 12 PM of 10 August to 12 AM of 11 August.Also Read - Delhi Likely To Face Traffic Snarls On Tuesday As Kanwariyas Return | Details Inside

"To give women the gift of Raksha Bandhan, the Haryana government has decided to provide free travel facility on Haryana Transport buses this year also. The facility of free travel will start from 12 noon on 10th August, 2022 till 12 midnight on 11th August, 2022," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a tweet.

हरियाणा सरकार ने महिलाओं को रक्षाबंधन का तोहफा देते हुए इस वर्ष भी हरियाणा परिवहन की बसों में मुफ्त यात्रा सुविधा प्रदान करने का निर्णय लिया है। मुफ्त यात्रा की सुविधा 10 अगस्त, 2022 को दोपहर 12 बजे से आरम्भ होकर 11 अगस्त, 2022 रक्षाबंधन के दिन मध्य रात्रि 12 बजे तक रहेगी। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) July 29, 2022

This free travel facility for women will be allowed throughout the state as well as for journey from any place in Haryana up to Delhi and Chandigarh.

Raksha Bandhan is considered as auspicious occasion to celebrate the unifying and ever-lasting bond of love, care and respect between siblings. This occasion is celebrated in India when sisters tie rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and exchange gifts and sweets to mark their bond. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be held on August 11.