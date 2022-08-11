Raksha Bandhan 2022: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a couple of pictures of herself with Rahul Gandhi while extending greetings to the people on the festival. “Wishing you all a very Happy Rakshabandhan, the holy festival of love, trust and trust between brothers and sisters”, tweeted Priyanka, sharing a collage of 4 throwback pictures with Rahul.Also Read - Virat Kohli Starts Training Ahead of Asia Cup 2022; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

The brother-sister duo has always been publically expressive of the love and the bond they share. In one of the pictures, Rahul is seen standing behind Priyanka and Robert Vadra and in the other picture, the brother-sister duo is captured smiling at the runway.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rare, Unseen Throwback Pictures Of Rahul And Priyanka



Rahul is seen patting Priyanka’s cheek in one photograph and in the other picture, Rahul is captured pouting as he looks at his sibling.

Last year in April, posting a video of their meeting at Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh on Facebook, Rahul, former Congress president, wrote, “Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We’re headed to different meetings in UP.”

Earlier in an interview, talking about celebrating Raksha Bandhan, a festival that signifies the brother-sister bond, Rahul had said that he follows an uncommon rule and wears the ‘rakhi’ (a protective thread tied on the right hand) until it breaks on its own. “My sister is my best friend; we have been through life together so we are very close,” he had said.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most awaited festivals in the country which marks the bond of love between the siblings is being celebrated nationwide today. It is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year. The month of Savan is considered an auspicious period among the Hindus and Lord Shiva is worshipped every Monday during this entire time.