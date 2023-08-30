Raksha Bandhan 2023: These State Have Announced Free Bus Services For Women Passengers

Home

On account of Raksha Bandhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced free rides on state-run buses for women. These services will be available for buses operated by Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, from 12 PM today till 12 AM on August 31. Similar services have also been announced by the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be celebrated on the night of August 30 and the festival of Rakhi will not be celebrated the entire day or in the morning hours like previous years, but rather during the night hours. Every year in India, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, which is commemorated by sisters who tie Rakhi to their sibling’s wrist. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full moon day, also known as Poornima Tithi, of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan Maas (Sawan month). On account of this festival, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have announced free bus services for women.

Uttarakhand CM Announces Free Bus Services For Women

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, it has been decided to make free travel of mothers and sisters in buses operated by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation from 12 noon on August 30 to 12 midnight on August 31,” the statement said. The official statement also added that women can avail of free travel facilities in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses passing through Uttarakhand and other states.

Earlier on Monday, women from different parts of Uttarakhand tied ‘Rakhi’ to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan ceremony ahead of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ organised at the CM’s residence in the capital Dehradun.

Free Bus Services For Women Passengers In Uttar Pradesh

Along with Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government has also announced free bus travel for women in the state on this auspicious occasion. Taking to the social media site ‘X’, (formerly known as Twitter), CM Yogi Adityanath made the announcement. He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, a sacred symbol of brother-sister love, in Uttar Pradesh, free travel facilities will be provided to all mothers, sisters, and daughters in the state’s government buses from 12:00 am on August 29th to 12:00 am on August 31.”

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Raksha Bandhan Special Announcement

It has been officially announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), ‘In order to facilitate passengers on the festival of Rakshabandhan tomorrow i.e, on 30th August 2023, Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors. Additional standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush, if required.’

Taking to X, it further informed that additional Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) personnel will also be deployed at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters. It also requested, passengers to use DMRC Travel Mobile App to buy QR code-based tickets to avoid rush at ticket counters, they said.

Guards and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters, the DMRC said.

