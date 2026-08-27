Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sukhu-led Himachal govt announces holiday, free HRTC rides for women

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that Friday (August 28) will be a public holiday in light of Raksha Bandhan across Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, only women employees would get off on the occasion, while men continued to work. This will change from this year.

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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gets a 'Rakhi' tied on his wrist by Brahmakumari sisters ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Shimla. PTI

Himachal Pradesh will observe a public holiday on August 28 for Raksha Bandhan, the state government announced on Thursday. Government offices, schools and colleges will remain shut. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the holiday in the Legislative Assembly, saying Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sacred bond between siblings, and the decision was taken to ensure that sisters do not have to rush in the morning to reach their brothers.

Earlier, only women employees would get off on the occasion, while men continued to work. This year, however, all government employees will get a holiday so that families can celebrate the festival together, officials said. All government offices, schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on Friday, they said.

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The chief minister said the aim of this decision is to ensure brothers are not compelled to leave early in the morning for school or work on the festival day. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has also announced free travel for women in ordinary buses across the state on August 28.

The facility will be available from sunrise to sunset, according to a circular issued by the corporation. The move will enable women to travel to their brothers’ homes and return by government buses without paying any fare, the officials said. Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhu extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

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Gupta said the festival symbolises the bond of love, affection, trust and mutual respect between brothers and sisters and reflects values of care, responsibility and protection that strengthen the family and society. Sukhu said Raksha Bandhan celebrates the enduring bond between brothers and sisters and wished that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and peace to every household in the state.