Raksha Bandhan Special: Sister donates kidney to brother, gives him a new lease of life

Raksha Bandhan Special: Baramati youth battling end-stage kidney disease gets new lease of life after elder sibling donates kidney.

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Raksha Bandhan Special: Sister donates kidney to brother, gives him a new lease of life | Image: AI

Raksha Bandhan Special: The bonding between brothers and sisters is more than teasing and loving each other, it is a bonding of life. It is a bond so pure that it doesn’t need anything in return but gives everything, even life. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour and celebrate the bonding between brothers and sisters. Stressing the above lines a story has emerged from Pune, where a 41-year-old sister has given a new life to her 27-year-old brother by donating one of her kidneys.

Let’s Know The Entire Story

41-year-old Kalpana Kokate made every sister proud by donating one of her kidneys to her 27-year-old man, Rushikesh Nalawde. Kalpana proved that Rakhi is not just a thread but a symbol of an unbroken relationship. Rushikesh, who hails from Baramati, was suffering from kidney disease for nearly two decades, bearing the pain and suffering.

The Only Brother Among Six Siblings

Rushikesh, who is the only brother among six siblings, had been suffering from crescentic glomerulonephritis for the past six years, since 2018. According to the 27-year-old, he suffered from the disease as his earlier office, an automobile service centre, did not have proper ventilation facilities, due to which he was forced to inhale smoke, which impacted his lungs, leading to Wegener’s granulomatosis [a rare autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of small blood vessels].

Until last year, Rushikesh didn’t have any symptoms of the disease, but it gradually progressed, leading to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Doctors recommended regular dialysis for him. He had been on dialysis for 8-9 months until a transplant became a must as both of his kidneys failed.

Sister Emerged As Guardian Angel

When Nalawde’s health started deteriorating and his creatinine levels started rising sharply and episodes of unconsciousness occurred, the kidney transplant became the only option.

Seeing his brother’s suffering, Kalpana Kokate emerged as a guardian angel and underwent the necessary medical tests mandatory for the kidney transplant procedure. Kokate, who is married to a retired army man, said that she only wanted to see her brother healthy and living a normal life again.

“He is too young to lose his life,” Kokate said.

A Fresh Start

Kokate stated that the transplant had given him a fresh start after battling the disease for several years. “I am extremely grateful to her and hope I can live the life she has given me,” said Nalawde.

Nalawde left his automobile service centre job and now works as a real estate agent.