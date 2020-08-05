New Delhi:Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and can never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice. Also Read - 'Jai Shri Ram' Echoes on Twitter As PM Modi Lays the Foundation Stone For Ram Temple in Ayodhya

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts".

"Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice," he said.

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम सर्वोत्तम मानवीय गुणों का स्वरूप हैं। वे हमारे मन की गहराइयों में बसी मानवता की मूल भावना हैं। राम प्रेम हैं

वे कभी घृणा में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते राम करुणा हैं

वे कभी क्रूरता में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते राम न्याय हैं

वे कभी अन्याय में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2020

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.