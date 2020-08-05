New Delhi: From the moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya, he was seen moving from one destination to another without ever taking his mask off — neither did he interact with anyone in the course of his journey. Also Read - Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to Plant Sapling of Parijaat Tree Before Laying Foundation Stone | Here's a Look at His Schedule For Today

First, PM Modi reached the Hanumangarhi temple as it is ritual in Ayodhya that no one visits the Ramjanmabhoomi site without seeking the blessings at the Hanumangarhi temple. On his entry, he sanitised his hands, went on offering his prayers, taking a parikrama, receiving the silver crown from the temple authorities. Also Read - Ayodhya Groundbreaking Ceremony: From Ram Lalla Idol to Guests, Saffron is The Colour of The Day | SEE Photos

His next stop was the Ramjanmabhoomi site. Here too, the PM sanitised his hands as soon as he entered the place, though the journey from the Hanumangarhi temple to the Ram Janmabhoomi site barely lasted for a few minutes. Also Read - What a Coincidence! Candidate Named 'Rahul Modi' Cracks UPSC Exam & Secures Rank 420; Meme Fest Ensues on Twitter

Entering the complex, he performed dandvat pranam in front of the Ram Lalla idol and then proceeded towards the yagna site and sat there along with others, maintaining proper social distance. In between, he planted a sapling, marking the beginning of the tree plantation drive at the complex. The Prime Minister was seen sanitising his hands several times.

After a priest and a few cops who were involved in Ayodhya duty tested COVID positive, concerns were raised over PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya. Union home minister Amit Shah too tested positive meanwhile.