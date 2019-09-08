New Delhi: Ram Jethmalani, India’s most prominent lawyer, died after prolonged illness on Sunday morning. The former Union law minister took his last breath at his residence here. He was 95. Jethmalani, who was considered one of the highest-paid lawyers in the country had announced his retirement in two years ago, on September 9, 2017. He is survived by his son, Mahesh Jethmalani, a noted lawyer and a daughter.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, several top leaders across the party lines paid tribute to the former Union Minister.

Here’s who said what:

“In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject,” tweeted PM Modi.

He asserted that one of the best aspects of Jethmalani’s was the ability to ‘speak his mind’. “During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona,” Modi added.

Expressing condolences to his family, Modi said, “I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti.”

Calling him a distinguished jurist, President Ram Nath Kovid said,”Saddened by passing of Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister & a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition & intellect.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the departing soul. He said,”Deeply pained to know about the passing away of India’s veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani ji. In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life.”

“Saddened to hear the news of passing away of eminent lawyer & former union law minister Shri Ram Jethmalani. He was a legend of bar and inspiration for many lawyers. His vast experience and knowledge will be missed,” said BJP’s working president JP Nadda.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Jethmalani’s brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and a sound understanding of the law will remain a worthy example in the legal profession. “Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. My profound condolences,” Prasad said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that Jethmalani’s void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. “Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani Ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. RIP Ram sir,” Kejriwal tweeted.