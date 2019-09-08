New Delhi: Eminent Supreme Court advocate and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday. He took his last breath, just six days short of his 96th birthday. He was 95.

Jethmalani, one of the highest paid lawyer in the Supreme Court of India had announced his retirement in September 2017.

He was known for taking up several high-profile cases involving top political leaders like RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and others. He had represented stockbroker Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh. Besides, he had also served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Expressing grief of Jethmalani’s demise, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted,”Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir.”

The former Union Minister is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani, a noted lawyer, and a daughter.