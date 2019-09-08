New Delhi: Ram Jethmalani, who passed away on Sunday at 95, represented several high-profile and controversial for which he attracted severe criticism. Many of his defences involved people involved in scams, criminals, gangsters, smugglers etc. His clients included the likes of LK Advani, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Manu Sharma, Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, Haji Mastan etc.

Here are some of the high-profile and most controversial cases contested by the late lawyer.

Harshad Mehta scam: Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, one of the accused in the Securities Scam of 1992, was convicted in only four out of 27 criminal charges brought against him, before his death in 2001 at the age of 47.

Arvind Kejriwal vs Arun Jaitley: Represented the Delhi Chief Minister in the defamation case filed by the late Finance Minister over Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) corruption allegations; later, however, Kejriwal apologised to Jaitley to settle the case

Besides these, he has also defended Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, yoga guru Ramdev, convicted godman Asaram, later former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa etc. in their respective cases.