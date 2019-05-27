Udaipur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that “Ram’s work” will be done. On a visit to Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing an event on Sunday.

“Ram ka kaam karna hain aur wo ho kar rahega. Sabko mil kar karna hai Ram ka kaam. Ram humare andar rehte hai. Khud ka kaam khud karna padta hai. Sop dete hai kisi ko fir bhi nigrani rakhni padti hai. (We have to do Ram’s work and we will get it done. This is our work. Ram lives in us. So this our work and we will do it ourselves. Even if it is outsourced, it needs to be monitored),” he said.

Bhagwat’s statement seems to hint at fuelling the campaign for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In its 2019 manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’, the BJP promised it would explore all necessary measures for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary ways to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” it said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s parent organisation of RSS had demanded an ordinance or law to pave the way for the building of Ram temple in place of the demolished Babri Masjid.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out bringout any ordinance as long as the judicial process in the matter was not over. “Let the judicial process take its own course. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as a government, we are ready to make all efforts,” he had told ANI in an interview.