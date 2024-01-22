Home

Ram Lalla Idol Face REVEALED After Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya, See Mesmerising Video

The face of the Ram Lalla Idol made by sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been revealed after the conclusion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

ram lalla

New Delhi: The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has been completed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the first visuals of Ram Lalla are out. The beautiful sculpture of Lord Rama, envisioning him as a five-year-old has been made by the Karnataka-based sculptor, Arun Yogiraj. The visuals are mesmerising and the devotees are able to feel the divinity in the eyes of Ram Lalla. ‘Ram Lalla’ has been adorned with jewels and flowers as he stands to welcome to world and give his blessings to everyone who is watching him, both physically and virtually. The rituals of the Pran Pratishtha were performed by the priests and PM Modi with chants and bhajans of Lord Rama in the background.

PM Modi First Statement On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

As mentioned earlier, the Prime Minister has participated in the Pran Pratishtha and has also performed rituals for the Consecration Ceremony. PM Modi, in a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), has said, “The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram.”

#WATCH | Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/kKivThGh67 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Meet Arun Yogiraj, Sculptor Of Ram Lalla

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor whose ‘Ram Lalla’ has made a place in the hearts of the devotees after the Pran Pratishtha today, belongs to Mysore and has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors. Arun Yogiraj’s father and grandfather were also renowned sculptors and it is them, whom he considers as his inspirations and/or idols.

Arun Yogiraj belongs to a family who has been in sculpting for five generations but strangely, despite being involved in carving since childhood, Arun was not interested in pursuing the craft as a profession. Arun Yogiraj completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and then worked in a private company for some time. However, he was later attracted by the sculpting profession and then he made it into his career in 2008.

