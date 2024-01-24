Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Union Cabinet Adopts Resolution Lauding PM Modi For Fulfilling Centuries-old Dream

Home

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Union cabinet has extended greetings to PM Modi for leading the ceremonial enthronement of Shri Ram Lalla.

PM Modi called upon the citizens to pledge towards building a strong, capable, grand, and divine India from this moment onward.

New Delhi: Union Cabinet has adopted a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful conduct of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The newly constructed Lord Ram Temple opened for devotees across the world on January 22 and witnessed a huge influx of devotees who wanted to take ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya.

Union Cabinet Extends Greetings To PM Modi

The Union cabinet also extended greetings to Prime Minister Modi for leading the ceremonial enthronement of Shri Ram Lalla at his birthplace, Ayodhya. The cabinet, in its resolution, affirmed that PM Modi fulfilled a centuries-old dream that is tied intrinsically to Indian civilisation.

Dubbing the resolution as ‘historic’, the cabinet noted further that the enthronement of Ram Lalla and the grand opening of his majestic abode, both of which were presided over by PM Modi, were ‘historic’ as the moment arrived after centuries of wait. The resolution stated further that the country may have had organic independence in 1947 but its soul was freed from centuries of colonial enslavement on January 22, 2024.

“You (PM Modi) said in your address that Lord Ram is the influence, flow, policy and destiny of India. And today we can say, not from a political point of view, but from a spiritual point of view, that destiny has chosen you for the Pran Pratishtha of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, the pillar of India’s Sanatani flow and global influence,” the cabinet stated in its resolution. The cabinet felt that not only was the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ but a ‘once-in-many-lifetimes’ moment.

Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

“If we look at reality, then this opportunity for the cabinet members can not be called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but once in many lifetimes. We are all fortunate that on this occasion we are present in the country’s highest committee, the Cabinet,” it added.

“The Prime Minister, through his actions, has raised the morale of this nation and strengthened cultural confidence. The kind of emotional outpouring of people we saw across the country in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, we have never seen such a wave of emotions before,” the resolution stated further. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the elaborate ‘Pran Pratishtha ceremony’ on January 22, which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)

