Ram Mandir: Anurag Thakur Flags Off First Train From Himachal To Ayodhya Dham

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the early hours of Monday flagged off the 'Aastha Special Train' which will be operated from Andaura to Ayodhya Dham.

Una: In a bid to make travel of the devotees going to Ayodhya, a special train has been launched from Himachal Pradesh to the holy city. Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the early hours of Monday flagged off the ‘Aastha Special Train’ which will be operated from Andaura to Ayodhya Dham. After flagging off the train, Thakur stated that the first train from the Devbhoomi has left with groups of Ram devotees for Ayodhya Dham. “The dream for years has come true as the Ram Mandir has now been constructed. The first train from the Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya Dham has left with groups of Ram devotees,” Thakur said.

The Union Minister said that he is happy that the special train was flagged off from his constituency – Hamirpur.

Speaking about the train, he said, “I am pleased that this train was flagged off from Amb Andaura Railway Station of Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency’s Una district. It will travel from Una to Anantpur Sahab…to Ambala and reach Ayodhya Dham and Ram Bhakts will get the opportunity to have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla.”

Anurag Thakur thanked Prime Minister Modi, stating that he has ended the 500-year-long wait. “I want to say that Prime Minister Modi has ended the 500-year-long wait. This is a huge victory for Ram Bhakts and the country. The feeling of communal harmony and brotherhood has increased in the country,” he said.

Talking about the special 11-day-long ‘anusthan’ of the Prime Minister before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he said, “Prime Minister Modi had practised penance for 11 days on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.”

Earlier in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station.

