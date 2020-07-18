New Delhi: ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of ‘Ram Mandir’ in Ayodhya will be done either on August 3 or August 5, depending on when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to visit the site, Kameshawar Chaupal of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told reporters after a key meeting today. Also Read - Hate Crime: Nepal Man Tonsured in UP, Jai Shri Ram Written on His Scalp After Being Forced to Chant The Same

He said that an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister to choose from – either 3rd August or 5th August – as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple. The constrcutin will begin on the date he deems fit, stated Chaupal. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too is expected to be present during the Bhumi Pujan.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said Larsen & Toubro is collecting samples for soil testing. Drawing of temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. "The work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing", he added.

On being asked about the meeting, he stated that it was discussed that 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country will be contacted, after Monsoon and when the situation becomes normal, for financial support to build the temple.

“After the situation becomes normal, the funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construction will be completed within three to 3.5 years”, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi’s former principal secretary Nripendra Mishra, also the chairman of the construction committee of the temple trust, visited Ayodhya along with BSF’s former director general K K Sharma, the security adviser of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, and met various members of the Ram Temple Trust, set up as per the directions of the apex court.