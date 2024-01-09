Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut in Uttar Pradesh on January 22

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all schools and colleges in the state to remain shut on January 2, in view of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all schools and colleges in the state to remain shut on January 2, in view of the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. The CM has also said that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day.

CM Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Tuesday and held a meeting with Ram temple trust officials and seers on the preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony. He also inspected the water works at Amani Ganj, the police control room and the tent cities being constructed by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

In the afternoon, he visited exhibitions organised by the forest and urban development departments at the Circuit House. The meeting to discuss the preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple was held in the evening.

