New Delhi: Authorities have imposed restrictions under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (which prohibits the assembly of more than four people) in Ayodhya, in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Notably, the apex court will resume its proceedings in the decade-old case on Monday, the 38th day after a week-long Dussehra break. It has been said that this week will be the final one of protracted hearings in the case, as the proceedings are expected to conclude on October 17, hence, in a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the administration has imposed Section 144 till December 10 in the temple town.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha informed,”Considering the safety and security of those visiting Ayodhya as the government’s paramount concern, Section 144 has been imposed. It will be in force till December 10.”

Furthermore, he asserted,“I must add that already there is another order in force since August 31 covering aspects of unlawful and undesirable activities. The order dated 12.10.2019 [Saturday] has been issued to cover a couple of points which were not there in the earlier order.”

He also tweeted the copy of the order which was issued yesterday.

I must add that already there is another order in force since 31.08.2019 covering aspects of unlawful assemblies and undesirable activities. The order dated 12.10.2019 has been issued to cover a couple of points which were not there in the earlier order. https://t.co/4acy0wmqjD — Anuj K Jha (@anujias09) October 13, 2019