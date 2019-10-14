New Delhi: Authorities have imposed restrictions under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (which prohibits the assembly of more than four people) in Ayodhya, in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
Notably, the apex court will resume its proceedings in the decade-old case on Monday, the 38th day after a week-long Dussehra break. It has been said that this week will be the final one of protracted hearings in the case, as the proceedings are expected to conclude on October 17, hence, in a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the administration has imposed Section 144 till December 10 in the temple town.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha informed,”Considering the safety and security of those visiting Ayodhya as the government’s paramount concern, Section 144 has been imposed. It will be in force till December 10.”
Furthermore, he asserted,“I must add that already there is another order in force since August 31 covering aspects of unlawful and undesirable activities. The order dated 12.10.2019 [Saturday] has been issued to cover a couple of points which were not there in the earlier order.”
He also tweeted the copy of the order which was issued yesterday.
If reports are to be believed, one of the Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya case, has welcomed the decision to impose section 144. He stated that the restriction was necessary to maintain peace and harmony in Ayodhya. Echoing similar sentiments, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) regional spokesperson said that the organisation welcomed “every step to ensure peace and harmony in” Ayodhya.
About the case:
The Ayodhya case is currently being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the bench, also comprises Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. The judgment in the case is expected to pronounced by November 17, when the the incumbent CJI will demit his office.The Muslim side has been given time till October 14 to make its arguments after which, for two days, the Hindu side can argue its case.
On October 17, the two sides will make their final arguments about the relief that they are seeking. A couple of days ago, a group of Muslim intellectuals urged the Muslim litigants to give the land to the ‘Hindu brothers’ as a gesture of peace. However, their request, was turned down by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).