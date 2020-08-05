Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, said the Ram temple is the result of centuries of sacrifice, struggle, and penance of innumerable devotees. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Why 15 Minutes Past 12 is Auspicious Today

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister paid salute to those people who fought for this priceless heritage of Sanatan culture for so many years.

"The construction of Ram temple is the result of centuries of sacrifice, struggle and penance of innumerable devotees. On this day, I salute all those ascetics who fought for this priceless heritage of Sanatan culture for so many years. Jai Shree Ram!," he said.

Saying that the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya is a “historic and proud day” for India, Home Minister Shah said it heralds the beginning of a new era.

He said by starting the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a golden chapter in the history of the great Indian civilisation, and asserted that the government remains committed to the preservation of Indian culture and its values.

“Today is a historic and proud day for India. The consecration of the grand Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lord Ram’s birthplace has written a golden chapter in the history of great Indian culture and civilisation and heralded the beginning of a new era,” Shah added.

Shah said the ideals and thoughts of Lord Ram reside in the soul of India. “His character and philosophy are the foundation of Indian culture.”

For the bhoomi pujan, the temple town of Ayodhya turned into an impregnable fortress and witnessed religious fervour like never before. Earlier in the day, PM Modi performed the bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site.